× FOX43 will host Independence Day Celebration, broadcast Long’s Park fireworks on Sunday, June 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on Sunday June 30th!

At 8:30 p.m., Evan Forrester and Jackie De Tore will be live from Long’s Park in Lancaster to catch all of the Independence Day festivities including live music that will be capped off with a fireworks display.

Tune into FOX43 to catch the celebration that will be followed by FOX43 News at 10 with Samantha Galvez.