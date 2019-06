YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Creed, the Doberman Pinscher!

Creed joins us from the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Pennsylvania.

He is 3 1/2-years-old and was recently neutered and fully vaccinated.

Everyone who meets him says he is really sweet and just goofy, according to those who know him from the shelter.

Creed has lived with children in the past, and is used to playing off the leash and is great on recall.

Check him out in the clip above.