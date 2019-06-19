Harley-Davidson will make small motorcycles with Chinese partner

Harley Davidson Logo

Harley-Davidson has found a new partner in China.

The company said Wednesday that it’s teaming up with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company to make a small motorcycle that will go on sale in the country next year.

China is a major growth market for the American motorcycle maker. Sales in the country increased 27% in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to the company.

Harley-Davidson wants half of its sales to come from international markets by 2027. It’s ramping up production in countries including Thailand to make that happen.

