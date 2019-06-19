× Harrisburg man charged with home improvement fraud

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police have charged a 71-year-old Dauphin County man with home improvement fraud after they say he refused to give a full refund to a customer after not performing the work he’d been hired to do.

Phillip Sgrignoli, of Harrisburg, was hired by a Swatara Township resident to build a new sunroom at the victim’s home in March of this year, according to police. The victim paid Sgrignoli a $5,000 deposit to perform the work, police say.

Sgrignoli then told the victim that he could not perform the job, but only refunded $500 of the victim’s deposit, according to police. The victim Sgrignoli to police on March 22.

Police say they contacted Sgrignoli, who promised to repay the rest of the victim’s money within a month. The victim agreed to Sgrignoli’s payment plan, police say.

But by June 1, Sgrignoli had not yet repaid any money to the victim, so police filed charges, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.