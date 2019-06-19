Lititz man facing charges after threatening to shoot three people with shotgun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot three people with a shotgun.

Scott Young, 40, is facing simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats charges for his role in the incident.

On June 11 around 11:30 p.m., Young allegedly pointed a shotgun at three victims and threatened to shoot them inside a house in the 100 block of South Broad Street in Lititz.

Young has been committed to Lancaster County Prison.

