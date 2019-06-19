× Man facing felony retail theft charges after stealing nearly $1,800 in merchandise from Cumberland County stores

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole nearly $1,800 in merchandise during several retail thefts from two different stores.

Michael Kelly, 41, is facing felony retail theft charges for his role in the incidents.

Police received reports of several retail thefts that had taken place at the Weis Markets and Walmart stores in Lower Allen Township.

The Weis Markets location in the 1100 block of Lowther Road reported retail thefts on February 28 and April 23.

In the first theft, Kelly allegedly stole $336.68 worth of Dove products, and in his return trip in April, Kelly allegedly made off with $43.98 worth of crab meat and $226.40 in Dove products.

The Walmart store in the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive reported retail thefts on May 26 & 27, in which Kelly stole $754.76 and $430.91 worth of merchandise on each respective day.

All reports of the suspect in the crimes described a white male who was shorter and had glasses and tattoos.

After obtaining pictures from store security cameras, police were able to determine that the suspect was the same in each case, and identified Kelly as the suspect.

Now, he will face charges.