Marsy's Law, which would add victims rights to PA Constitution, now seeks voters' approval

HARRISBURG — A bill that would provide crime victims with a bill of their rights in the state Constitution now seeks voters’ approval.

The legislation, known as Marsy’s Law, would ensure that crime victims receive information about their right, receive notification of proceedings in their criminal cases, be present at court hearing, be heard at plea and sentencing proceedings, and be treated with fairness, respect and dignity, according to a news release.

“I’m grateful the House and Senate have supported this effort to give victims constitutional protections. We want victims to have a voice in the criminal justice system,” said Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland), who authored the bill.

Voters will choose whether to make this change to the Constitution in the November election.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, of California, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Days later, the accused murdered confronted Marsy’s mother and brother in a grocery story. They were unaware the defendant had been released on bail.

The Senate passed House Bill 276 Wednesday 50-0. It was passed by the House in April, 190-8.