Myerstown man facing charges after being found under the influence of methamphetamine’s while in custody of five children

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Myerstown man is facing charges after he allegedly left children, the youngest being 8-months-old, unattended while he was under the influence of methamphetamine’s.

Tyler Bender, 31, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for his role in the incident.

State Police responded to a home in the 500 block of East Main Avenue in Jackson Township for a report of endangering the welfare of children.

Upon arrival, police located Bender, who was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine’s.

An investigation revealed that Bender had been using drugs for several days while he was in custody and supposed to be caring for five children, ranging in age from 8-months-old to 7-years-old.

The children were located unattended at the home by family members.

Bender was taken into custody and will now face charges.