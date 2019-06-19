‘One of the largest crowds to date’: Primanti Bros. holds grand opening at Capital City Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- It was called one of the largest crowds for a grand opening to date for Primanti Bros. newest location at the Capital City Mall with over 100 people in line at 5:00 a.m.!

Customers started lining up on Tuesday afternoon, hoping to be one of the first 100 people in line to get free sandwiches for a year.

Dennis Manchor, from Harrisburg says he got in line around noon on Tuesday.

"I was the only one in line for a bout five hours until some more people started showing up later in the evening. I haven't slept but I got my second wind of energy when the crowd started to get bigger," said Manchor.

Primanti Bros. is giving the first 100 people in line FREE sandwiches for one year, part of their 100 club. They also get a free t-shirt, for the grand opening!

The fun doesn't stop there-- they have events going on all morning for their tailgating style celebration with a DJ, corn hole, and free snacks before the doors open a little before noon.

A spokesperson for Primanti Bros., Ryan Wilkinson says they have been looking to expand to the Harrisburg area for nearly seven years now.

"It was all about finding a great location, and we are really excited about this grand opening and our fourth store in South Central Pennsylvania," said Wilkinson.

The opening at the Capital City Mall is their 42nd location.

For more information about their menus, half priced drinks for happy hour, and other locations you can visit their website.