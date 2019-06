× Police: Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of stealing firearm from residence

HARRISBURG — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old woman accused of stealing a firearm from a residence Tuesday, police say.

The warrant charges Asia Johnson with burglary and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.