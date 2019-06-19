× Police seek credit card fraud suspect in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man suspected of paying for purchases with stolen credit card information.

Police say on June 15, the victim received an alert from her bank, informing her of a $662 purchase from the Walmart store on Hartzdale Drive in Lower Allen Township. The victim did not make the purchase or authorize it.

The victim still had her debit card but police say her bank account information had been cloned onto another access device.

Four black men suspected of the fraud were seen on surveillance video entering a red Hyundai Santa Fe, with Virginia plates, in the Walmart parking lot.

Police were able to confirm that the vehicle was a rental and Jabari Elmore, 28, was named by the rental company as having rented that vehicle.

Police say they matched Elmore’s license photo to one of the suspects from the surveillance video.

An officer also drove by Elmore’s residence and allegedly saw the same red Hyundai parked there.

There is an active arrest warrant for Elmore who faces charges of device fraud and retail theft.