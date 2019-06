× Police seek identity of woman who was involved in hit-and-run accident

HARRISBURG — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who they say was the driver of a vehicle during a hit-and-run accident on June 2.

The accident occurred at the City Gas & Diesel on State Street just after 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3122 or submit a tip here.