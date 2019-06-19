× Police: York County man stopped home invasion early Wednesday morning

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man stopped a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Trevor Taylor — a resident of the 1500 block of East Berlin Road in West Manchester Township — was woken up just before 3:45 a.m. by a loud bang and breaking glass. He grabbed a firearm, and told his wife to call 911 and remain with their three children.

Taylor went downstairs and found a man — later identified as 22-year-old Zachary Lomenzo — lying on the kitchen floor in front of a broken window. Police say Taylor then pointed a gun at Lomenzo and told him to get out. Once the intruder got up, Taylor shoved him back out the broken window and advised him not to move or he would shoot him.

Lomenzo ignored Taylor — cursing at him before trying to re-enter the residence through the same window. In response, the homeowner punched the intruder in the face. Police arrived shortly after and apprehended Lomenzo.

Taylor was taken to York Hospital for a hand injury, telling police that his hand was sliced on broken glass when he punched Lomenzo back out the window. Lomenzo was also transported via ambulance for multiple cuts.

Police say a vehicle registered to Lomenzo was found in a field just west of the home. No additional information was released.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.