Rally in Harrisburg will call on State Leaders to transition to 100% renewable energy in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Hundreds of Pennsylvanians will gather in Harrisburg on Wednesday for what is being called the largest “Citizen Environmental Lobby Day” of the year.

About 300 people will bused from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and the city suburbs for the rally happening in Harrisburg.

It will take place at 11:00AM on the steps of the Capitol Main Rotunda.

The attendees plan to call on the state to transition to 100% renewable energy.

The organizing group, PennEnvironment, claim that Pennsylvania must come together with the rest of the world and switch to 100% renewable energy by the year 2050 to avoid a major climate crisis.

Attendees of the rally will be joined by community leaders who will be there to support two bipartisan bills headed to the State House and Senate.

If you can’t make it to the rally you are asked to e-mail your legislator and let them know that you want a 100% renewable energy future in Pennsylvania.

