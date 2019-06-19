× Repair work on Route 23 bridge between Pleasure Road and Route 30 in Lancaster to resume next week

LANCASTER COUNTY — PennDOT announced Wednesday that from June 24-28, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction on Route 23 as workers resume repairs to the bridge carrying the road over the Conestoga River between Pleasure Road and the ramp for Route 30 east at the Lancaster and Manheim Township border.

Work on the $1.1 million project began last June, PennDOT says. The latest work includes repairs to the concrete superstructure, substructure, and bridge deck followed by resurfacing the eastbound and westbound left-lane portion of the bridge deck with a polyester polymer-modified concrete overlay. The existing eight-span, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge was built in 1992.

PennDOT advises travelers that they should expect long-term, around-the-clock single-lane restrictions in each direction on Route 23 over the Conestoga River from July 8 through September 30, while crews overlay the remaining portion of the bridge deck with a polyester polymer-modified concrete and install new guiderail, signs, and pavement markings.

This portion of Route 23, locally know as East Walnut Street, averages more than 16,300 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.