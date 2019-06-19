× State Police investigating suspected burglary at West Hanover Township Food Mart

DAUPHIN COUNTY — State Police are investigating a suspected burglary that took place early Tuesday morning at a Food Mart store on Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township.

According to police, an unknown person or persons entered the store by breaking through the front glass door. Once inside, the suspect stole $100 from a cash register and fled in an unknown direction.

The incident happened sometime between midnight and 5:39 a.m., police say.

The damage to the front door is estimated at $400.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police.