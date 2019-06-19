× Steelton Police are searching for two suspects in alleged armed robbery

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Steelton Borough Police are currently looking for two men accused of committing an armed robbery in the borough earlier this month.

Corey Ureta, 18, of Hummelstown, Dauphin County, and Christian Ureta, 19, of Columbia, Lancaster County, are the suspects in an armed robbery that occurred June 5 on the 100 block of North Front Street in Steelton, police say. Both suspects are accused of pointing a handgun at a male victim and stealing money and a cell phone from him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to contact Steelton Police at (717) 939-9841.