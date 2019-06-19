Steelton Police: Woman grabbed steering wheel during argument with driver, caused car to crash into billboard

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 23-year-old Steelton woman with reckless endangerment after the investigation of a single-vehicle crash that occurred June 9 at South Front and Swatara streets.

Corae Clark, a passenger in the vehicle, is accused of grabbing the steering wheel during an argument with the driver, causing the vehicle to crash into a billboard, according to Steelton Borough Police.

