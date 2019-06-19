Subject taken into custody after intentionally set house fire in York city

Posted 9:04 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, June 19, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A subject has been taken into custody after a fire was intentionally set.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to a home in the 300 block of North West Street in York city around 2:15 a.m. for a fire.

No injuries were suffered, however, York City Fire Department says that the fire was intentionally set.

The origin of the fire began in the front of the home on the first floor, but there is no word on how it was set.

The Fire Department says a subject has been taken into custody for questioning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.