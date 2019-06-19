× Subject taken into custody after intentionally set house fire in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A subject has been taken into custody after a fire was intentionally set.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to a home in the 300 block of North West Street in York city around 2:15 a.m. for a fire.

No injuries were suffered, however, York City Fire Department says that the fire was intentionally set.

The origin of the fire began in the front of the home on the first floor, but there is no word on how it was set.

The Fire Department says a subject has been taken into custody for questioning.