Warm and stuffy with a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday, severe weather possible on Thursday

MORE WARMTH, HUMIDITY, STORM CHANCES: The same system wobbling back and forth over the region keeps the chance for showers and thunderstorms alive on Wednesday. The morning brings some isolated showers, with a downpour or two possible, so bring the umbrella. It’s another warm and stuffy start, with temperatures starting in the middle to upper 60s. The rest of the day remains warm and muggy with some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s no concern for severe weather on Wednesday despite the continued shower and thunderstorm threat. The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll have to monitor this day for the potential of more severe weather. Damaging winds and flooding are the primary concerns, but hail and an isolated tornado are also a possibility. Conditions dry through the evening and overnight. Lows fall into the lower to middle 60s. Breezes pick up too.

DRIER BUT STILL WARM WEEKEND: A break finally comes toward the end of the week and the first half of the weekend! Friday brings a return to dry conditions, with plenty of sunshine expected. Expected Temperatures to come down a bit, with the humidity levels too. Afternoon highs are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to warm, and conditions start to turn more humid again too. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday is partly sunny, with seasonable warmth and humidity in place. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

VERY WARM & HUMID NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more warmth and humidity with the chance for showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s with muggy conditions. Right now, shower and thunderstorm chances are very small to nothing for Tuesday, but the warmth is still in place. Expect similar temperatures to Monday, with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still muggy.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels