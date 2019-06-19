× Woman facing DUI charge after driving down the wrong way and crashing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing a DUI charge, among others, after driving down North Harrisburg Street at high speed before striking five vehicles and crashing.

On June 4, police responded to a crash at approximately 2 a.m. in the area of North Harrisburg Street at Locust Street in Steelton.

The vehicle was overturned and the Steelton Fire Department had to extract the occupants of the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Geneira Rice.

Steelton Borough Police Department says they found Rice under the influence of alcohol, PCP, and THC. They also allegedly found her in possession of crack cocaine.

She was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for her injuries and faces charges of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, possession of crack cocaine, and reckless driving.