16-year-old killed, four others injured after single-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old was killed and four others were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the crash occurred on Birch Run Road near Milesburn Road in Franklin Township around 7:45 p.m. on June 18.

The crash release says that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma containing five people traveled off the right hand side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene as a result of the crash, and four others were seriously injured.

There is no word on their condition at this time.