PHILADELPHIA - NOVEMBER 29: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during the game on November 29, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
2019 NBA Draft: Here’s where the Sixers & Wizards will pick tonight
PHILADELPHIA - NOVEMBER 29: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during the game on November 29, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
The 2019 NBA Draft is almost here.
The league’s annual draft is set for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.
This year, the New Orleans Pelicans will have top pick in the draft, and they are widely expected to take Duke F Zion Williamson.
Our area teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, both appear to have to the potential to be active during the draft.