2019 NBA Draft: Here’s where the Sixers & Wizards will pick tonight

The 2019 NBA Draft is almost here.

The league’s annual draft is set for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

This year, the New Orleans Pelicans will have top pick in the draft, and they are widely expected to take Duke F Zion Williamson.

Our area teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, both appear to have to the potential to be active during the draft.

Here’s where the teams will pick tonight:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Pick #24
  • Pick #33
  • Pick #34
  • Pick #42
  • Pick #54

Washington Wizards

  • Pick #9

While the Wizards only own one pick, they have a chance to land an impact player inside the top 10 selections.

On the other hand, the Sixers will look to land shooters, and have picks in the area of the draft where some older and more developed players have fallen to in the past.

You can catch the draft on ESPN at 7:00 p.m.

