91-year-old man dies 10 days after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 91-year-old man died Wednesday at York Hospital, 10 days after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

On June 9,¬†Edgar Mouer, of Greene Township, reportedly lost control of his vehicle on Molly Pitcher Highway and struck a tree, the coroner’s office said.

Mouer and his 85-year-old wife, Mary, were transported to York Hospital from the scene. She succumbed to her injuries that evening.