91-year-old man dies 10 days after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 91-year-old man died Wednesday at York Hospital, 10 days after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

On June 9, Edgar Mouer, of Greene Township, reportedly lost control of his vehicle on Molly Pitcher Highway and struck a tree, the coroner’s office said.

Mouer and his 85-year-old wife, Mary, were transported to York Hospital from the scene. She succumbed to her injuries that evening.

