Arrest made in suspected attack on Lancaster community activist

LANCASTER — Police have arrested a suspect in the attack of a community activist in Lancaster.

The suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile who was not identified by Lancaster City Police. The juvenile is accused of attacking community leader Jose Rivera Sunday night in Crystal Park, on the 500 block of First Street.

According to police, Rivera reported he was in the park at about 8:41 p.m., repairing a sign for a neighborhood block party that had been damaged. As he tried to find out who had damaged the sign, Rivera reported, he was attacked by an unknown male assailant.

Rivera was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

With the assistance of the Lancaster Safety Coalition, which was able to provide video of part of the assault from surveillance cameras in the area, police were able to identify the suspect.

A simple assault charge was filed before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.