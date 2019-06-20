× Charges against York County man accused of shooting girlfriend’s parents are dropped

YORK COUNTY — The charges against a York County man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s parents during a domestic dispute in 2018 have been dropped after a pre-trial conference at the York County Court of Common Pleas, according to online court documents.

A document filed by prosecutors said that after a judge ordered to suppress some of the evidence in the case against Robert Alan Hedrick, there was insufficient evidence to meet the burden of proof, court documents say.

Hedrick, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence by Lower Windsor Township Police in September of 2018, according to court documents. He was accused of shooting Kimberly and Matthew Forney, the parents of his girlfriend, Morgan Forney.

The four people were drinking at a home on the 400 block of Bull Run Road when Hedrick and Matthew Forney began having an altercation. The fight was broken up by the other two women, but soon another altercation began involving all four people, according to the criminal complaint filed in 2018.

During the altercation, Hedrick later told police, Kimberly Forney went and retrieved a .357 handgun from her bedroom and returned. As Kimberly Forney began to struggle with Matthew Forney, she handed the handgun to Morgan, who in turn passed it to Hedrick and told him to shoot, Hedrick said in his statement to police.

Hedrick fired in the direction of Matthew and Kimberly Forney, striking both of them. Matthew Forney was struck in the chest, while Kimberly Forney was hit in the leg, the criminal complaint states.

Hedrick and Morgan Forney both told police they attempted to assist Kimberly Forney in treating her injury, but did nothing to help Matthew Forney, according to the criminal complaint.

Both Forneys were taken to York Hospital for treatment and later released.