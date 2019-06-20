× Dallastown man facing felony charges after keeping money for incomplete construction jobs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Dallastown man is facing felony charges after he failed to complete construction jobs and then kept the money.

Police say Corey Burns, 34, was given a check in the amount of $4,493.00 to purchase materials for a construction job.

He allegedly never did the job and he didn’t return the money.

Burns was questioned by police and he admitted his involvement, according to authorities.

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained in April.

Burns surrendered to Magisterial District Judge Mary M. Sponaugle’s office on June 19.

He was arraigned and released on bail, and a preliminary hearing is currently pending.