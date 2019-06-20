Jubilee Day Fun
-
Aggressive swan at Children’s Lake killed
-
Annual memorial honoring fallen Pennsylvania police officers
-
Police investigating Harrisburg shooting at home owned by district judge
-
WEEKEND ALBUM: Reserved spot for police at Dunkin’ Donuts
-
Police searching for Tracy Kroh; 17-year-old who went missing in 1989
-
-
Woman arrested for beating dog; caught on camera
-
Male body found in Susquehanna River
-
3rd straight day of searching for Tracy Kroh
-
York County WWII Veteran looks back on D-Day
-
FOX43 recognizes dads on Father’s Day
-
-
Police now giving citations for illegally parking outside of elementary school
-
Armed officers respond to incident outside of Wesley Park Townhouses
-
WEEKEND ALBUM: “Drop Everything And Read” Day