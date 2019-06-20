King Street Jam set for Saturday in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York’s largest music festival is set to hit the streets this weekend. Literally.

The festival will be held on June 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. in a fenced off square block radius in the Royal Square District of downtown York.

There will be over 12 hours of live music from 16 bands on 2 stages.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Collin Holder, the executive director of the Parliament Arts Organization, stopped by the set to offer more on the festival.

For more information, you can check out the King Street Jam website here.