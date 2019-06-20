× Lancaster County man charged with stalking for 2nd time in 3 months

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 44-year-old Lancaster County man with stalking for the second time in less than three months.

John Joseph Powers, of Kinzers, was arrested Tuesday after Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they determined he had violated a protection from abuse order by contacting a Warwick Township victim on social media on June 6.

Powers was also charged with stalking in a similar incident on April 3 of this year, police say.