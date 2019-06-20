Man accused of stealing houseware, antiques from home in Ephrata arrested by police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of stealing houseware and antiques from a home in Ephrata during the early morning of June 9 has been arrested by police.

David Dutcher, Jr., 40, allegedly stole items including a glass jar chicken feeder, a butter churn, a clock, a sausage stuffer, and a copper wash boiler, police said.

Dutcher’s arrest came after police received a tip from a Lancaster County antique vendor that he purchased antique items and then noticed that the items matched stolen property listed above.

He has been charged with burglary.

