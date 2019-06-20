Northern Lebanon runner to compete in Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County -- Northern Lebanon junior Mathew Tinto is just one of over 300 track and field athletes from across the country selected to compete in the 19th annual international games.

USA athletes will showcase their talents against athletes from Australia and New Zealand.

"It’s going to be exciting. I’m definitely, definitely nervous. I want to see the other competition and where i compare to other people," said Mathew Tinto, Northern Lebanon track and field runner.

Safe to say, receiving the invitation came as a shock to Tinto. He’s been running his whole life but only competing in track and field since the seventh grade.

“He’s a great kid. He’s very coachable. He’s a good person. He works well with everyone on the team. If i ask him to do something, he does it and he’s a really good worker," Tricia Schafebook, Northern Lebanon distance coach says.

“When he puts his mind to something he does usually excel in it. Do well in it, said April Tinto-McInyer, Mathew's mom.

An honor to be selected but each athlete has to raise the funds for the 10-day trip.

After it’s all said and done, nearly $4,600 between fund raisers and the help and support of his school and the local community.

“when he puts his mind to something he does usually excel in it. Do well in it.”

Over a three day meet, Tinto will compete in the 400, 800, 4 by 400, the mile and 2,000-meter run.

“Very happy I got the opportunity and can’t wait to go," said Tinto.

In two weeks, Tinto takes the 22-hour flight to Australia, before he hits the ground running.