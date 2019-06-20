× Police asking public if anyone has had large amount of stainless steel stolen from one of their properties

YORK — Police are reaching out the public to see if anyone has had a large amount of stainless steel stolen from one of their properties.

The request comes after a York City detective was contacted by a local scrap metal company in regards to what seemed to be excessive, and somewhat suspicious, deposits of scrap metal.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: