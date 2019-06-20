Police: Carlisle man pulled knife on another man during dispute over parking

CARLISLE — Police have charged a 38-year-old Carlisle man with assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment after he allegedly pulled a knife on another man during a parking dispute on May 31.

Lester William Seibert III was taken into custody by State Police troopers on June 14, two weeks after the alleged incident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Pitt St., Carlisle Police say.

Seibert is accused of pulling a knife and pointing it at another man’s neck during an argument over parking, according to police. After the incident, he fled the scene in a BMW driven by Joel Seitz. The victim was the struck by the BMW and sustained internal injuries, police say.

Seitz was cited for reckless driving for his involvement in the incident, according to police.

Seibert is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and reckless endangerment.