× Police: Harrisburg man poured boiling water on woman during argument

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 36-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person after police say he poured boiling water on a woman during an argument earlier this month.

Wisly Oxceva was arrested Tuesday after being charged in the incident, which occurred June 5 on the 2100 block of N. 4th St., Harrisburg Police say.

Oxceva’s victim sustained serious burns on 20 percent of her body and spent nearly two weeks at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, police say.