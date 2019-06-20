× Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian Monday afternoon.

Police say a pedestrian was struck in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of North Queen Street and West James Street. The victim, an adult female, had the proper walk signal to proceed through the intersection.

The victim suffered a concussion and a laceration to the side of her head, according to police. She also had numerous abrasions to her right arm and right side. She was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect driver stopped briefly at the intersection immediately after the crash but then pulled into a private parking lot next to Souvlaki Boys restaurant. The suspect driver then drove away from the scene, last seen westbound on Harrisburg Avenue.

Police note that the suspect vehicle appears to have prior damage on its passenger side front door and sliding rear door.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact Officer Arnold at 717-735-3300 (follow the prompts to leave a voicemail) or via email: . You can also contact Lancaster City-Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913 text a tip by texting LANCS, plus your message, to 847411. You can also submit a tip here.