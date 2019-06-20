× Police investigating paint ball incidents in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after a house was shot with paint balls.

According to police, a resident in the 300 block of Rosedale Avenue in Highspire Borough said that someone had shot her house with paint balls.

The resident reported two paint ball marks on the vinyl siding in the front of the house and one paint ball mark on the front door frame.

Police say that this is just one of several incidents involving paint balls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highspire Borough police department at 717-939-9866 or 911.