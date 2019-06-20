Police make arrest in connection with York City stabbing

Posted 4:50 PM, June 20, 2019, by

YORK — Police made an arrest Thursday in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in York City.

Michelle Brenneman, 45, was taken into custody in the 200 block of West Market Street just after 1 p.m., police say.

Police obtained a warrant for Brenneman’s arrest Wednesday for her involvement in the stabbing of a 47-year-old man on Saturday. The man was stabbed in the left side of his torso and had a laceration to his left hand, according to police. He was treated at York Hospital.

Brenneman has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery – inflict serious bodily injury, court documents show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.