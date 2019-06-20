× Police make arrest in connection with York City stabbing

YORK — Police made an arrest Thursday in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in York City.

Michelle Brenneman, 45, was taken into custody in the 200 block of West Market Street just after 1 p.m., police say.

Police obtained a warrant for Brenneman’s arrest Wednesday for her involvement in the stabbing of a 47-year-old man on Saturday. The man was stabbed in the left side of his torso and had a laceration to his left hand, according to police. He was treated at York Hospital.

Brenneman has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery – inflict serious bodily injury, court documents show.