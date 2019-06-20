Police seek help in identifying suspects accused for stealing from pickup truck at York Walmart

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing gift cards from a pickup truck parked outside a Walmart on Town Center Drive last month.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:07 p.m. on May 21.

The victim reported he parked his vehicle in a space near the Lawn and Garden and Automotive departments at the store at about 3:20 p.m. The victim said he locked his doors, but left the windows slightly open due to the heat.

When the victim returned to his vehicle around 4 p.m., police say, he noticed the doors were now unlocked and several gift cards were missing from inside the truck.

Surveillance video obtained from Walmart shows two suspects at the vehicle during the time of the theft. One of the suspects can clearly be seen entering the vehicle while the second suspect acts as a look-out.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at (717) 792-9514.