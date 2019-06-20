× Police seek suspect charged in Lancaster assault case

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 46-year-old Lancaster man accused of fracturing another man’s skull during a June 12 assault on the first block of East Walnut Street.

Fajr Ford was charged after an investigation of the incident, which occurred around 8:40 a.m. on June 12, Lancaster Police say. The victim was found lying on the street by police responding to the scene. He was transported to an area hospital and admitted to the Trauma Neuro Unit for treatment of his injury, police say.

Ford was charged with one count of aggravated assault after police conducted follow-up investigation and interviews. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, police say, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about Ford is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300.