× Police: Vandals spray painted walls of bathroom, clogged toilet plumbing at park facilities in Penn Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information in regards to vandalism that occurred at park facilities in Penn Township.

Police received reports Monday that two boys spray painted the interior walls of a bathroom and forcibly clogged toilet plumbing.

It was also reported that obscenities were spray painted on surfaces of nearby walking trails, according to police.

Anyone with further information on the juveniles responsible should contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or here.