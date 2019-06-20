Severe weather threat continues this afternoon, calming down into the weekend

THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON: Our muggy conditions continue throughout the day and contribute to a severe weather threat this afternoon and evening. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2 area-wide. Our main concern will be flash flooding and gusty winds over 60MPH. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect area-wide through 1AM Friday. There could also be some small hail within heavy downpours. The tornado threat is as close to zero as it can get in a severe weather setup. Storms develop isolated at first in the early afternoon and last through the mid-evening hours. We could see a few lingering showers into the overnight time frame. Keep the FOX43 Weather App handy for updates throughout the day.

DRYING OUT FRIDAY: Breezy conditions heading into Friday kicks out our muggy air from Central PA. Winds gust to 20-25MPH for Friday as we drop back into comfortable levels. Morning lows stay in the mid-60s with highs near 80 for the afternoon. We’re dry with partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

HUMIDITY RETURNS: The weekend is mostly calm and quiet. Lows dip into the 50s both days with highs in the low-to-mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Breezes calm down as well. The humid air returns as we start the next work week. Temperatures climb to the upper-80s as well, and thunderstorm chances return as we head into next Monday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann