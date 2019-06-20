State Police searching for missing elderly man in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police in Chambersburg are searching for an elderly man who has been missing since 5 a.m.

Thomas Hull, 78, was last seen in the area of Keller Road in St. Thomas, police say. He is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Hull is a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has short gray hair, blue eyes, a full gray beard, and glasses. He is believed to be wearing blue Dickies overalls.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (717) 264-5161.

