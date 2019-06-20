Tickets running out for first walking and sampling tour in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY – Tickets are running out for the first ‘Taste of the World’ walking and sampling tour in Columbia.

The ‘Taste of the World’ tours are in their 10th season and usually focus on eateries in Lancaster City. This year the tour organizers will take their successful event to Columbia, Lancaster County for the first time on June 28th.

With your taste the world passport, you will receive servings from the following Columbia restaurants:

Cafe 301 – exceptional soul rolls

Garth – coffee with whipped cream, and pastry

Hinkle’s Restaurant – chicken and dumpling soup

Kristen’s Katering and Karry-Out – jambalaya, bleu cheese potato salad, and key lime cheesecake

Rocky’s BBQ – pulled pork slider and mac & cheese

Rose’s Deli & More – the shifter

Starview Brews – samples of beer and housemade jerky

The Spot – fish and mac & cheese, with cornbread

Union Station Grill – crab fries

The tour begins at Columbia Creative Factory and will run from 5:30PM–8:30PM.

Click here to get your tickets to the Taste the World Columbia walking and sampling tour.