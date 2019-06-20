Vigil to be held in Lancaster for man killed on Father’s Day

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vigil is expected to be held in Lancaster on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for the man who was shot and killed trying to protect his son on Father’s Day.

Anthony Marshall, 44, was killed as he stepped in front of an unknown shooter trying to protect his son.

The Marshall family spent the day mourning the loss on Anthony on Father’s Day.

His cousin, Jose Marshall says Anthony was just trying to do what any father is supposed to do, protect their kids — saying he made the ultimate sacrifice.

Anthony was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Marshall’s are holding a vigil Thursday night on Lauren Street in Lancaster, it will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held this weekend also in Lancaster.

The family has set up a gofundme page to raise money for the services. You can donate here.