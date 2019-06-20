Warm and stuffy Thursday with strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours possible

SEVERE T-STORM CHANCES THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again Thursday, and there’s also the threat for strong to severe storms. In the meantime, conditions are drying out Thursday morning after some torrential downpours overnight. There’s some hazy and foggy spots, with temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine breaks out, especially during late morning, and it helps to warm us fast. A few showers are possible around the midday hours, but most are dry. The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases around 2 P.M. and after, with the chance of some strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and flooding from torrential downpours are the primary concerns, but hail and an isolated tornado are also a small possibility. Conditions dry gradually through the evening and overnight after more showers and thunderstorms. Lows fall into the lower to middle 60s. Breezes pick up too. The humidity starts to come down a bit late.

DRIER BUT STILL WARM WEEKEND: A break finally comes toward the end of the week and the first half of the weekend! Friday brings a return to dry conditions, with plenty of sunshine expected. Expected Temperatures to come down a bit, with the humidity levels too. Afternoon highs are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to warm, and conditions start to turn more humid again too. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunday is partly sunny, with seasonable warmth and much more humidity in place. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s.

VERY WARM & HUMID NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more warmth and humidity with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s with muggy conditions. The warmth is still in place for Tuesday. Expect similar temperatures to Monday, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. It’s still muggy, and there’s still the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Wednesday remains warm and humid, with slightly lower temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the lower to middle 80s. It’s still muggy.

Have a great Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels