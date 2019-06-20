Why do some teachers who are facing charges have valid teaching licenses?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two teachers in our area are accused of having inappropriate relationships with students and both of them still have valid teaching licenses.

Back in March, FOX43 reported Ian Kauffman, a teacher with the Central Dauphin School District had been charged with corruption of minors after police said he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Kauffman taught at Swatara Middle School, and was a Central Dauphin East soccer coach.

Less than two weeks later, FOX43 reported a Spanish teacher at York Suburban High School, 41-year-old Michael Coy, had been charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, after he allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student in 2018.

Both were placed on administrative leave, but after a quick search on teachercertification.pa.gov, there is nothing under discipline status for either one of these teachers, meaning their licenses aren’t surrendered, suspended, or revoked.

We asked the Department of Education why. They sent us an email with an explanation regarding their protocol, which is listed on their website.

They said, in part, “In general, a certificate is revoked at the end of this legal process if the individual is convicted. However, during the legal process, PDE can file for immediate suspension of the certificate when educators are criminally charged with one of the crimes listed in the school code and PDE can prove the educator poses a threat… But that determination is still part of the legal process and the accused has the right to due process”

But questions still remain. Two to three months after being charged, why have their licenses not been at least suspended pending investigation? Can these teachers still technically be hired for education jobs, possibly in other districts? What's being done to keep kids safe?

FOX43 wanted to ask the Department of Education and have a face-to-face discussion, but the Press Secretary would not schedule any on camera interview.