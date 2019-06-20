Workers will begin installing traffic roundabouts at 2 intersections in Lower Allen Township next week

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Construction on two traffic roundabouts in Lower Allen Township will begin next week, the township said Thursday on its Facebook page.

Beginning on June 24, workers will begin preliminary work on installing roundabouts at the intersections of Lisburn and Rossmoyne Roads and at Lisburn and Arcona Roads.

The affected roads will remain open while the work is performed, but there may be short-term delays as traffic is controlled by flaggers, the township said.

