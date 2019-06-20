York County man facing charges for impersonating a police officer claims it was a misunderstanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A Shrewsbury man is accused of using emergency lights mounted on his Kia Soul to stop another vehicle in an attempt to find his girlfriend.

Peter Oldfield, 46, faces a misdemeanor count of impersonating a public servant and a summary offense of display improper lights, court documents show.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday in North York Borough. The individuals in the vehicle alerted police of the suspicious vehicle the next day and through the Kia's license plate, police met with Oldfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint. To note, the driver told police that Oldfield did not identify himself as an officer.

Oldfield told police that his girlfriend left him Monday with no explanation and he went to her last address on East 8th Street, the criminal complaint says. He advised that he parked a few houses up the street to wait for her to get home.

While parked, Oldfield said an SUV pulled up and stopped in front of her house. He then got out of his car and walked toward the SUV to see if his girlfriend was inside. The vehicle then backed up into the street, which made Oldfield believe that his girlfriend was possibly in there.

"An SUV with tinted windows pulled up right in front of her daughters boyfriends fathers house. I was concerned about my missing girlfriend and that's it," said Oldfield.

According to the criminal complaint, Oldfield ran to his car, turned on him emergency lights and drove toward the SUV. He claimed that he shut them off instantly. The vehicle turned down a street and stopped, and Oldfield then pulled in front of the SUV.

Oldfield advised that he exited the Kia and walked to the SUV. The driver asked Oldfield to identify himself. Oldfield then asked, "are you Brooke's dad," in which the driver said, "no." The conversation continued with Oldfield reportedly saying, "she moved out of her house and all of her stuff is gone, I need to find her."

The driver then asked Oldfield if he was going to call police and he said probably.

Oldfield then left, continued to look for his girlfriend.

"At the time I thought it was them, someone I knew, someone who knew me and who knew I definitely wasn't law enforcement or anything like that. I flashed the lights on and off to grab her attention, hers or his, or whoever was in the vehicle I wanted to talk to them," said Peter Oldfield.

During the conversation with police Tuesday, Oldfield said that he had lights on his Kia because he was part of the Freedom Biker Church Medical Team. When asked if he had to report the lights and sirens through State Police, Oldfield advised that he didn't have to because they're a charity organization.

However, this isn't the first time Oldfield has been in trouble with the law. In 2012, he pleaded no contest to impersonating a public servant.