NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Rui Hachimura poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the ninth overall pick by the Washington Wizards during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
2019 NBA Draft: Here’s who our area teams selected
The 2019 NBA Draft has concluded, and both of our area’s teams have walked away with new, young players.
The Washington Wizards selected Gonzaga F Rui Hachimura with the ninth overall pick, adding a young forward who could see playing time off the bench immediately.
Next, the Philadelphia 76ers moved up in the first round to select defensive standout F Mattise Thybulle, making a deal with the Boston Celtics to select 20th.
Finally, our area teams combined on a trade that saw Philadelphia send F Jonathon Simmons and a second round pick to Washington for $1 million in cash considerations.
With that second round pick, the Wizards took G Admiral Schofield, completing the night for our area’s teams.
The moves signify that both franchises may be very active in NBA Free Agency, which begins on June 30 at