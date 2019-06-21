× 2019 NBA Draft: Here’s who our area teams selected

The 2019 NBA Draft has concluded, and both of our area’s teams have walked away with new, young players.

The Washington Wizards selected Gonzaga F Rui Hachimura with the ninth overall pick, adding a young forward who could see playing time off the bench immediately.

Next, the Philadelphia 76ers moved up in the first round to select defensive standout F Mattise Thybulle, making a deal with the Boston Celtics to select 20th.

Finally, our area teams combined on a trade that saw Philadelphia send F Jonathon Simmons and a second round pick to Washington for $1 million in cash considerations.

With that second round pick, the Wizards took G Admiral Schofield, completing the night for our area’s teams.

The moves signify that both franchises may be very active in NBA Free Agency, which begins on June 30 at